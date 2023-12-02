Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.