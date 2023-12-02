Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Get Allakos alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALLK

Allakos Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.64. Allakos has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 23.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,467 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 335,822 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 53,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Allakos by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,096,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.