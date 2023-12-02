Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 413,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $259,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,322,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,768,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $738,402.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at $371,504,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,606 shares of company stock worth $2,434,026 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,382 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,849,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,591,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,293,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 206,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,474 shares during the period. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 376,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARLP. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

