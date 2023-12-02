Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

