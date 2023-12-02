Ally Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 24,268 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 230% compared to the average volume of 7,359 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.38. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

