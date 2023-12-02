Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,386,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.71% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,592,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 83,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY stock opened at $171.41 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

