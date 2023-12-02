Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the October 31st total of 212,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Alpha Teknova Stock Performance
TKNO opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Alpha Teknova has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.48.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 107.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 825.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Teknova
Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
