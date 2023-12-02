Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 420 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

