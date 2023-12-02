AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Down 4.4%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 4,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 97,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

AlTi Global Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AlTi Global by 313.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 971,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AlTi Global by 1,223.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 315,530 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.