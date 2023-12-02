Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,400 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 753,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

ASPS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.39. 60,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,272. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,001.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 686,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John G. Aldridge, Jr. bought 27,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Shepro bought 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $150,001.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 83,334 shares of company stock worth $300,002. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $3,284,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also

