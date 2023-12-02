Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Down 0.5%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €124.60 ($136.92) and last traded at €124.60 ($136.92). 3,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €125.20 ($137.58).

Amadeus FiRe Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €112.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73.

About Amadeus FiRe

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company also provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.