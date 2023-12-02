Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Shares Up 4.3%

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.76). 122,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 276,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.73).

The stock has a market capitalization of £158.20 million, a PE ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.29.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including Tartoq, Vagar, Nuna Nutaaq, Anoritooq, Siku, Naalagaaffiup Portornga, Saarloq, Sava, Kobberminebugt, Stendalen, and North Sava covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

