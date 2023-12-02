Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $58.51 on Friday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $172,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at $43,757,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $172,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at $43,757,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,576 shares of company stock worth $606,992 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Ambarella by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 11,359.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

