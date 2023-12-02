Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABEV. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $2.86 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

