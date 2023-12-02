American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $8.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.08.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $861.57 million, a PE ratio of -736.00 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

