American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on December 6th

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2849 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SDSI opened at $50.58 on Friday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.18% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

