American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AREBW stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

