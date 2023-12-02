Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,561,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after buying an additional 626,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $763,707.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at $23,152,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $763,707.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at $23,152,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,482 shares of company stock worth $4,443,490 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $188.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day moving average is $146.62. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $188.37.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

