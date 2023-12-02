Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $93.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.