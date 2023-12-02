Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,028 shares of company stock worth $783,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. SVB Leerink began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.