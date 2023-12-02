Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $243.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.22.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

