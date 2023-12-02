Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dover by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Dover by 65.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dover by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Dover by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 277,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,985,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $2,978,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Dover stock opened at $143.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.11. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

