Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,207 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.69 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HALO. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.