Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE VMI opened at $223.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.33 and a 200-day moving average of $251.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

