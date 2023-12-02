Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EHC opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

