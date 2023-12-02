Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 652 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of XPO opened at $90.35 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.