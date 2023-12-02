Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 658 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 57.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 86.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,278 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,340,651 shares in the company, valued at $508,946,524.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,147,664.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,340,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $2,597,566.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,772,922.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,924 shares of company stock worth $6,400,873. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.