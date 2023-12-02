Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 635,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AWLIF opened at 0.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.13. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.31.

Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,600 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of approximately 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 contiguous claims covering an area of 17,000 acres; the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,900 acres located in Yavapai County; and the Little Smoky Valley property comprising 288 mineral claims located in Little Smoky Valley, Nevada.

