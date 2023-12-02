Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 635,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AWLIF opened at 0.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.13. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.31.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
