Aminex (LON:AEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Shares of Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01), with a volume of 2703573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).
Aminex Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £37.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.65.
About Aminex
Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.
