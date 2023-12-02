Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.84. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

