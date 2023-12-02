Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.84. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
