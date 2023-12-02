ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in November

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,686,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 2,019,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,686.2 days.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of AUKUF opened at $1.62 on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

