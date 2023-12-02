Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.11. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 18,500 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
