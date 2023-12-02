Analyzing Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) and Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Mirvac Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mirvac Group and Spirit Realty Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirvac Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Spirit Realty Capital 2 7 2 0 2.00

Profitability

Mirvac Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.16, indicating a potential upside of 66.15%. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.34%. Given Mirvac Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mirvac Group is more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital.

This table compares Mirvac Group and Spirit Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital 33.98% 5.83% 2.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mirvac Group and Spirit Realty Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A $0.12 10.68 Spirit Realty Capital $748.83 million 7.89 $285.52 million $1.75 23.89

Spirit Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Mirvac Group. Mirvac Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mirvac Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Spirit Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Mirvac Group pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit Realty Capital pays out 152.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Spirit Realty Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Mirvac Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats Mirvac Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirvac Group

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries. As of September 30, 2023, our properties were approximately 99.6% occupied.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.