Analyzing ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) & Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mexco Energy and ZaZa Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $9.56 million 2.28 $4.66 million $1.30 7.97 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mexco Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mexco Energy and ZaZa Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 36.39% 17.22% 16.22% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About ZaZa Energy

(Get Free Report)

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.