Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) versus Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) Head-To-Head Review

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) and Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Andersons and Davis Commodities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andersons 0.36% 6.85% 2.45% Davis Commodities N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Andersons shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Andersons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andersons $16.21 billion 0.11 $131.08 million $1.71 29.72 Davis Commodities N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Andersons and Davis Commodities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Andersons has higher revenue and earnings than Davis Commodities.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Andersons and Davis Commodities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andersons 0 0 3 0 3.00 Davis Commodities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Andersons presently has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Given Andersons’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Andersons is more favorable than Davis Commodities.

Summary

Andersons beats Davis Commodities on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc. operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil. This segment also engages in the commodity merchandising business, as well as offers logistics for physical commodities, such as whole grains, grain products, feed ingredients, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. Its Renewables segment produces, purchases, and sells ethanol, and co-products, as well as offers facility operations, risk management, and marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, liquid industrial products, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products, as well as turf fertilizer, pesticide, and herbicide products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. In addition, this segment produces corncob-based products for laboratory animal bedding and private-label cat litter, as well as absorbents, blast cleaners, carriers, and polishers; professional lawn care products for golf course and turf care markets; fertilizer and weed, and pest control products; pelleted lime, gypsum, and value add soil amendments; and micronutrients, and soil amendments, as well as industrial products comprising nitrogen reagents, calcium nitrate, deicers, and dust abatement products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. Davis Commodities Limited operates as a subsidiary of Davis & KT Holdings Pte. Ltd.

