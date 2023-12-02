Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after buying an additional 799,434 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after buying an additional 571,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 954,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after buying an additional 379,600 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $63.39 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

