Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,676 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.3 %

APLS stock traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,431,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,891. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $16,658,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $900,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.