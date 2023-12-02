Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Up 17.8% in November

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,552,000 after acquiring an additional 149,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,147,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of APOG stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 142,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Further Reading

