Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Appian Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. 488,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Appian has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

In other Appian news, CRO Christopher M. Jones sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $225,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $400,028.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Christopher M. Jones sold 4,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $225,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $400,028.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $1,506,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,998.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,808,078 shares of company stock worth $109,558,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 850.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 40.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Appian by 144.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Further Reading

