Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $151.59. 4,929,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,996. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $157.76. The company has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

