Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptorum Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptorum Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.90% of Aptorum Group worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

Further Reading

