Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Down 9.0% in November

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Apyx Medical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,602,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 145,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apyx Medical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,351 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 49.6% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 628,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apyx Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 197,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.21. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.46% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. Research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

