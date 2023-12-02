Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) Short Interest Update

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Aquaron Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,152,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,633,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,516,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 219.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 291,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Aquaron Acquisition by 53.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 290,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 100,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Aquaron Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.69 during trading hours on Friday. 507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838. Aquaron Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

About Aquaron Acquisition

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

