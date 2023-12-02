Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Arbe Robotics Trading Up 38.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARBEW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,699. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

