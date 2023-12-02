Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP John A. Ziegler Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arch Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $175.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.75 and its 200-day moving average is $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $7,985,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,875,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.