Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

ARBKL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 6,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,713. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.64%.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

