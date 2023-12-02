Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) PT Raised to $6.50

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARIS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $483.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

