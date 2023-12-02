Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 21,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $216.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $223.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 55.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Get Our Latest Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.