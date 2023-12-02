Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437,165 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $216.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $223.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $2,332,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,802.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,475 shares of company stock worth $32,883,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

