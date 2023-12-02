ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,586 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 190.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

